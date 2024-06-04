Om Birla, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat leading in Rajasthan; Ashok Gehlot's son trailing

Jaipur, June 4 The BJP was leading in 13 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan and Congress was ahead in 9 seats, as per the latest Election Commission trends.

In Jodhpur, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with 2,12,704 votes has established a lead of 20,883 over Congress’ Karan Singh Uchiyarda.

In Kota, Speaker Om Birla had polled 2,29,076 and was leading with a margin of 13,324 over his rival Prahlad Gunjal of the Congress.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot was trailing in Jalore while BJP candidate Lumbaram Choudhary was leading.

Congress was leading in Barmer which is witnessing a triangular contest. Ummedaram Beniwal from Congress is leading with 84,399 votes, Independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati is at 52,167 while BJP’s Kailash Chaudhary is trailing in third position with 23,029 votes.

In Churu, Rahul Kaswan from Congress is leading with a margin of 19,201 votes leaving BJP’s Devendra Jhajharia behind. Kaswan is the sitting BJP MP from Churu who joined Congress after being denied a ticket.

In Jaipur Rural, Congress's Anil Chopra is leading with 1,88,814 votes while BJP's Rao Rajendra Singh is trailing with 1,65,740 votes.

In Dausa, Congress candidate and former state minister Murarilal Meena is leading with 63,465 votes leaving behind BJP’s Jagmohan Meena.

Congress is also leading in two seats -- Karauli Dholpur and Bharatpur. Bharatpur, it needs to be mentioned here, is the home constituency of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that BJP was losing the Bharatpur seat.

Meanwhile, it needs to be mentioned here that Govind Singh Chopra and Murarilal Meena are veteran loyalists of former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who has a stronghold on Eastern Rajasthan seats.

In Jhunjhunu, another Pilot loyalist Congress' Brijendra Ola is leading by 10,771 votes. Here two rounds of counting have been completed. BJP's Shubkaran Chaudhary is still trailing.

Congress is leading in seats where it formed alliances. In Sikar, CPI(M)'s Amararam is leading here. Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati from BJP is in second place.

In Banswara, BTP candidate Rajkumar Roat is leading with a big margin of 59,998 votes with BJP candidate Mahendrajeet Singh Malvia trailing. Malviya was a congress worker who joined the BJP.

Another interesting seat is Nagaur, where INDIA bloc candidate, Hanuman Beniwal leading with over 7,629 while BJP’s Jyoti Mirdha is trailing. Beniwal in 2019 contested the LS polls as a BJP ally on an RLP ticket, while Mirdha contested the 2019 LS polls on a Congress ticket.

Rajasthan Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa said that these are initial trends, "we will attain our aim and win all 25 seats. In two to three hours, you will get the final figure in which BJP will be winning."

Sushil Asopa, a veteran Congress leader said that this suggests how united Congress is giving a big challenge to the ruling NDA.

He further credited the success of Congress to Sachin Pilot and said he was the first leader in Rajasthan who assessed the situation and said that Congress will win more seats than BJP no matter even if it is one seat. He was the first to assess this condition.

Along with the Lok Sabha elections, by-elections were also held on the Bagidora Assembly seat. Here, Jaykrishna Patel of the Bharatiya Adivasi Party is leading with 18,898 while BJP's Subhash Tambolia is in second place.

This seat went vacant after Mahendrajit Singh Malviya resigned from his MLA seat and joined BJP in Banswara.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that voters have taken a pledge to make India a developed India. “All workers are excited and BJP will win, this is our confidence. We will make a strong government after winning with a big mandate.”

