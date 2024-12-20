Om Prakash Chautala Dies At 89: Former Haryana CM, Passes Away In Gurugram

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala passed away on Friday (December 20) at the age of 89. The veteran Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader breathed his last at his residence in Gurugram. He holds the record for being the oldest prisoner of the Tihar Jail of Delhi (aged 87), before his release in 2020. He was the chief minister of Haryana for record four times. According to reports the veteran leader suffered cardiac arrest.

Chautala has served as the Chief Minister of Haryana from 2 December 1989 to 22 May 1990, from 12 July 1990 to 17 July 1990, again from 22 March 1991 to 6 April 1991 and, finally, from 24 July 1999 to 5 March 2005. Politically, he had been part of NDA and Third Front (non-NDA & non-UPA front) at national level. Chautala was released from the Tihar Jail on 2 July 2021 after serving nine and a half years of a 10-year prison sentence

