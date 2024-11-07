Omar Abdullah Asserts 'We Are Not Among Those Who Cheat' Amid J&K Assembly Ruckus Over Article 370

In a speech on November 7, 2024, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, reiterated his call for raising a voice through the state Legislative Assembly to express the discontent with the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. During a foundation-laying event in Ganderbal, Omar emphasized that the decisions made by the Government of India regarding the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status were done "without our permission, will, and consultation." He urged the Legislative Assembly to be a platform to send a strong message that such actions were unacceptable. Omar stressed that, unlike others, the people of Jammu and Kashmir were aware of the constitutional rules and would use the proper channels to voice their concerns.

Omar Abdullah, along with Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary and Advisor to CM Nasir Aslam Wani, also addressed the disruption that continues in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, particularly over the issue of Article 370. The opposition has mounted a strong resistance to the revocation of Article 370, with the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA, Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, displaying a banner calling for the restoration of Article 370, leading to a scuffle in the assembly. The opposition leaders, including BJP's Sunil Sharma, objected to the banner, and the Speaker had to call in marshals to maintain order.

Additionally, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has introduced a resolution in the assembly to condemn the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, and to seek the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. This follows earlier actions by PDP leader Waheed Para, who introduced a similar resolution in the first session of the new assembly on November 4, which sparked an uproar in the assembly.

The restoration of Article 370, along with the return of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, remains a key promise of the National Conference in its election manifesto. The current session of the assembly, which began on November 4, is set to conclude on November 8, 2024.