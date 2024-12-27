Omar Abdullah condoles demise of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

Jammu, Dec 27 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed profound sorrow and grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh who passed away at the age of 92.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister described Dr. Singh as a towering statesman and the architect of India’s economic reforms in the early 1990s, which transformed the nation’s economy.

"Dr Singh’s visionary leadership and pathbreaking reforms laid the foundation for India’s economic boom, liberalizing markets and elevating the country to new heights of growth and development," Omar Abdullah said.

Recalling Dr. Singh's tenure as Prime Minister, the Chief Minister highlighted his relentless efforts to uplift millions of Indians out of poverty through inclusive policies.

He also expressed gratitude for Dr. Singh’s significant contributions to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh's deep concern for the development of Jammu and Kashmir was evident throughout his tenure. His initiatives, including the extension of rail connectivity to the Kashmir Valley, brought new opportunities for the region and its people," he said.

The Chief Minister also remembered Dr. Singh’s keen interest in fostering peace and development in the state.

"His efforts to engage with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, along with his unwavering support for dialogue and reconciliation, reflected his deep commitment to the welfare of the region," Omar Abdullah added.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh’s humility, intellect and dedication to the nation will always be remembered. His loss is an irreparable one for the country,” the Chief Minister said, offering his heartfelt condolences to Dr. Singh’s family, friends, and admirers during this difficult time.

The Chief Minister prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Dr. Singh, who served as the country's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India’s economy through a period of significant liberalisation.

He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon, with the nation’s leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to participate in honouring his memory. Dr. Singh's death marks the end of an era in Indian politics. His leadership and legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

In April this year, Manmohan Singh retired from Rajya Sabha, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praising his long parliamentary career.

Manmohan Singh shot to prominence as the country's Finance Minister in the government headed by P.V. Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, having brought in sweeping reforms that transformed the economy.

