Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti trailing after first round

Srinagar, June 4 At the end of the first round of counting in J&K, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is trailing behind his rival Engineer Rashid of the Awami Itihad Party (AIP) while another former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is also trailing.

Omar Abdullah is trailing behind Engineer Rashid by 3857 votes.

Mehbooba Mufti is trailing behind Mian Altaf Ahmad by 30,513 votes.

Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the NC is leading against Waheed Parra of the PDP by 5,157 votes.

In Jammu, Jugal Kishore of the BJP is leading against Raman Bhalla of the Congress by 13,029 votes.

Jitendra Singh of the BJP is ahead of Congress rival Choudhary Lal Singh by 5,244 votes.

