Omar Abdullah trailing behind rival by over 50,000 votes in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, June 4 In a significant development, NC leader and former J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah was trailing behind his rival, Engineer Rashid by over 50,000 votes in the Baramulla constituency as counting progressed on Tuesday.

As per the latest data released by the ECI, Omar Abdullah was trailing behind, Engineer Rashid of Awami Itihad Party (AIP) by over 51,150 votes.

Engineer Rashid had polled 106,982 votes and Omar Abdullah 56,831 votes at the last count.

Similarly, another former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP was trailing behind her rival, Mian Altaf Ahmad of the NC by over 126,396 votes in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor