OMC contributes Rs 100 Crore to CMRF for Harishchandra Sahayata, Mahaprayan Yojana

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 1 : Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) contributed Rs 100 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) on Friday for the state's noble initiatives "Harischandra Sahayata" and "Mahaprayan" Yojana.

Minister of Steel and Mines Prafulla Kumar Mallik handed over a cheque for this amount to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas in presence of Additional Chief Secretary, Steel and Mines Department and Chairman, OMC Deoranjan Kumar Singh.

Under the Harischandra Sahayata Yojana, the poor and destitute get financial assistance to perform the last rites of their family member while the Mahaprayan Yojana has been implemented in order to help the people to carry the dead body of their near and dear from the place of death to the residence.

V. K. Pandian, IAS, Secretary to CM-Transformational Initiatives (5T); Balwant Singh, IAS, Managing Director, OMC and senior officials of the Corporation were also present at the occasion.

OMC has been contributing to the CMRF for the noble initiatives of the government of Odisha intending for the welfare of the people of the State. It has also been contributing substantially towards the socio-economic development of the people especially residing in its mining periphery through its various CSR initiatives.

