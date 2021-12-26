Omicron: Karnataka CM holds meeting with senior officials

With the cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 reaching 38 in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with health experts, senior officials and cabinet colleagues on Sunday morning to take stock of the rising infections.

Besides the CM, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Health Minister K Sudhakar, chief secretary Ravi Kumar and other officials of the health and police department are present in the meeting.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

