Omicron: Karnataka CM holds meeting with senior officials
By ANI | Published: December 26, 2021 10:24 AM2021-12-26T10:24:38+5:302021-12-26T10:35:07+5:30
With the cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 reaching 38 in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with health experts, senior officials and cabinet colleagues on Sunday morning to take stock of the rising infections.
Besides the CM, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Health Minister K Sudhakar, chief secretary Ravi Kumar and other officials of the health and police department are present in the meeting.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor