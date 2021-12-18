Omicron Variant: Check out main symptom in patients with Omicron variant

The Omicron variant of the Corona has wreaked havoc around the world. The Omicron variant has spread to 77 countries around the world. Therefore, vigilance orders have been issued in all the countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the omicron variant of the corona is more dangerous and rapidly spreading than other variant of corona.

Scientists around the world are focusing on research to find the symptoms and solutions to the growing threat of the Omicron variant. One study looked at the symptoms of the Omicron variant. The Omicron variant is highly resistant to the corona vaccines currently available. None of the covid vaccines available are completely effective on the omicron variant. The results so far have shown that the symptoms are less severe in this new strain than in the earlier strains of the corona. However, sore throats have been found to be the same symptom in patients infected with all omicron variants.

The chief executive officer of Discovery Health in South Africa, Dr. Ryan Knott said: "Some of the symptoms found in patients with Omicron infection are different from other variants. Sore throat is one of the common symptoms in this. Knott has said. Symptoms include runny nose, dry cough and back pain. Ryan Knott added, "Most of these symptoms are mild. But that doesn't mean Omicron is less dangerous."

Eight new Omicron patients were found in Maharashtra on Friday. As a result, the total number of patients with omicron in the state has reached 40. Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron patients in the country. Reassuringly for the state, 25 of these patients have recovered from omicron. The total number of omicron-infected patients in the country has reached 109.