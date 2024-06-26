On anti-drug abuse day Mizoram Police burns narcotics worth Rs 155 crore

Aizawl, June 26 As part of observance of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Mizoram Police on Wednesday destroyed seized drugs valued at Rs 155 crore, officials said.

Officials said that the drugs burnt in the incinerator in Aizawl and in other districts include, heroin, ganja, Methamphetamine tablets, cough syrup, Alprazolam and opium.

These drugs, smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar, were seized in the last two years.

According to officials, Mizoram Police seized drugs worth Rs 67 crore in the current year and arrested 265 drug peddlers and registered 195 cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Addressing the function organised on the occasion, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte urged Mizoram Police to continue and strengthen efforts against the drug menace and reiterated that the fight against narcotics remains a top priority.

Awareness campaigns on drug related topics have been conducted in various educational institutions across all 11 districts of Mizoram.

In addition to this, signature campaigns have also been conducted in schools and several places.

Mizoram Police has made all out efforts in the fight against drugs and significant seizures have been made during this year, the officials said.

Official sources said that the Assam Rifles, which guards the 510 km India-Myanmar unfenced border in Mizoram, also stepped up efforts against drug trafficking from across the border.

Out of 11 districts in Mizoram, most of the smuggling of drugs, explosives and other contrabands from Myanmar takes place through the Champhai District.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor