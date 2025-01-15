On Bike With Friend, 20-Year-Old Dies After Kite String Slits His Throat In Madhya Pradesh

A tragic incident occurred in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday when a 20-year-old man, Himanshu Solanki, lost his life after his throat was slit by a kite string, commonly known as Manjha. The incident took place while Solanki was riding his bike on Phooti Kothi Bridge under the Dwarkapuri police station.

According to the police, Solanki, a resident of Manawar in Dhar district, was studying and working in Indore. His friend, Vinod Sanwaria, who was riding pillion, stated that the duo was en route to collect a gas cylinder when the string got entangled around Solanki’s neck, causing him to fall from the bike. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Solanki succumbed to his injuries.

ACP Shivendu Joshi confirmed that the police recovered the Manjha from the scene. While the family alleged the use of banned Chinese Manjha, investigations are ongoing to verify the claim. The police have been actively cracking down on the illegal sale of Chinese kite strings within the district, including within the Dwarkapuri police station limits, over the past 15 days. A case has been registered against an unidentified person, and further investigations are underway. The police assured support to the grieving family during this difficult time.