On International Women's Day, PM Modi salutes 'Nari Shakti'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings on International Women's Day saying that the government will keep its focus on women empowerment through various schemes with an "emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity."

"On Women's Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields. The Government of India will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with an emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi said that many efforts have been made to bring women to the forefront of India's development journey.

"From financial inclusion to social security, quality healthcare to housing, education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to put our Nari Shakti at the forefront of India's development journey. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the coming times," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Later in the day, PM Modi will also address a seminar on International Women's Day, at women saint's camp at Dhordo, Kutch at 6 pm through video conferencing.

The seminar is being organized to recognise the role of women saints in society and their contribution towards women empowerment. Over 500 women saints will attend the seminar in Dhordo, according to PMO.

The seminar will include sessions on culture, religion, female upliftment, security, social status and the role of women in Indian culture. The welfare schemes of central and state Governments benefiting women along with achievements of women will also be discussed.

The seminar will also witness the participation of Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Ministers of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Bharati Pravin Pawar. The event will be graced by Sadhvi Rithambara, Maha Mandleshwar Kankeshwari Devi among others.

Earlier on Monday evening, PM Modi also interacted with winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar.

'Nari Shakti Puraskar' is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, to celebrate women as game changers and catalysts of positive change in society.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor