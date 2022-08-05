On occasion of 75th Independence Day, KMC Hospital Attavar organizing Special Medical Camp

KMC Hospital Attavar is organizing a special medical camp on the occasion of the 75th year of Independence. The medical camp will commence from 5th August 2022 to 17th August 2022 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

ENT, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Pulmonary Medicine, and General Surgery departments will be conducted in the camps. The citizens will get free OPD 20% discount on laboratory investigations, 20% discount on radiology, 10% discount on Pharmacy, and 10% discount on OP procedures in the camp.

After the patient will get examined by the doctors and will need to get surgery for their problems will get a 100% discount on bed charges, nursing charges, and consultation charges. Not only this the patient will also get 50% discount on the final bill.

Thyroid problems, Ear, Nose & Throat surgeries, hernia, piles, Appendicectomy, paediatric treatments and surgeries, cataract surgery, and other ophthalmology treatments, bones and joint surgery will be also done in the camp with reputed doctor's consult.

