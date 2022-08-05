On occasion of 75th Independence Day, KMC Hospital Attavar organizing Special Medical Camp

August 5, 2022

On occasion of 75th Independence Day, KMC Hospital Attavar organizing Special Medical Camp

KMC Hospital Attavar is organizing a special medical camp on the occasion of the 75th year of Independence. The medical camp will commence from 5th August 2022 to 17th August 2022 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

ENT, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Pulmonary Medicine, and General Surgery departments will be conducted in the camps. The citizens will get free OPD  20% discount on laboratory investigations, 20% discount on radiology, 10% discount on Pharmacy, and 10% discount on OP procedures in the camp. 

After the patient will get examined by the doctors and will need to get surgery for their problems will get a 100% discount on bed charges, nursing charges, and consultation charges. Not only this the patient will also get 50% discount on the final bill. 

Thyroid problems, Ear, Nose & Throat surgeries, hernia, piles, Appendicectomy, paediatric treatments and surgeries, cataract surgery, and other ophthalmology treatments, bones and joint surgery will be also done in the camp with reputed doctor's consult. 
 

