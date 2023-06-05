On World Environment Day, HP CM launches a campaign to raise awareness about the need to reduce plastic pollution

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 5 : With a message to beat plastic pollution, students, municipal workers, cyclists, and environmentalists started a campaign in the north Indian hill town of Shimla. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, flagged off the campaign 'Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar' and administered the oath to the students and others of mission Life for preservation of environment.

The students are enthusiastic to be a part of the campaign, Reiterating the importance of reducing plastic waste and preserving the environment Parvik Kukreja, a local student and participant said we as youth can be the messengers to spread awareness and make people aware of the need to reduce plastic waste.

"We as youth can be the messengers to spread awareness in the region. We want to spread the message and make people aware of the need to reduce plastic waste. We are cycling as it could be the means of transportation in the hills, and we can preserve the environment," said Parvik Kukreja, a local student and participant.

These cyclists, representing the healing Himalaya group, are happy to be part of cycling on Environment Day in the region.

"Plastic pollution is becoming a major threat to our Himalayan region. Through this cycling campaign, we are trying to make people aware of the need to reduce the use of plastic waste. This cycling is being done with the support of hilling Himalayas and we want everyone to realize that we should keep our Himalayas clean and green for everyone," said another cyclist, Aditya.

The mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation said that the Municipal Corporation has planned programs to make Shimla a green and clean city. Awareness is one of the most important parts of that.

"We have over 100 workers today taking part in the campaign, and we have divided the city into five major zones. We collect 80 tons of garbage on a daily basis; we will also start a plantation drive and adopt one zone. All 40 councilors of Shimla MC will participate in it. We would try to give a Bio- degradable bag to those who come from outstate, the plastic packs will be collected in it,," said Surender Chauhan, Mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

The students are enthusiastic to be part of the campaign and are demanding that it be made a daily practice and part of education in the region.

"I am glad and thankful to the government for taking this initiative; this is good for the environment. It should be made a daily practice in the schools so that plastic waste is taken away and awareness is spread," said Amreen Kaur, a student.

Environmentalists are concerned about the plastic waste and pollution in the Himalayan region. One of the environmentalists working in the Himalayan region said that everyone will have to understand.

"Solid waste management is an issue that has not been prioritized; we don't have any zero-waste villages, communities, or schools. We need to create those schools. Decentralizing waste management should be one of those priorities. We did the same initially. We started with cleaning up the track routes, just like a temple, hospital, or school. We need to create waste management centers. Let's not stick to World Environment Day to highlight plastic pollution; every day is World Environment Day to preserve the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayas. We must do it on a daily basis to make it a lifestyle, and mission life also focuses on it. Also, I would like to say that we should stop littering," said Pradeep Sangwan, an environmentalist.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh aims to be the first green state in the country.

"This year, in our first budget, we have made provisions to make Himachal Pradesh a green state. It is important to beat the plastic pollution that we have already taken to ban polyphone bags and later on. "The objective is not only to increase the fine, but it is also important to make "We need to make people aware of it and make it a routine and part of life," said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

