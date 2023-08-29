Onam 2023: PM Modi, Kerala CM, extend heartfelt festival greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Mumru, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and several other leaders extended their greetings on the 10-day Onam festival on Tuesday. The leaders shared messages, urging people to spread the sparkle of the harvest festival of Kerala and wished for prosperity.

The festival, which began on August 20, is celebrated with much pomp and show and lasts for ten days. Kerala's theme for this year's celebration is ‘Onam, Oru Eenam’ (Onam, the symphony of harmony). Visuals showed Thiruvananthapuram decorated with lights and people gathered in vibrant attires, adding to the festive atmosphere. In view of the Onam festivities in Kerala, schools and colleges will remain on Tuesday. The Chennai administration in Tamil Nadu has also declared a local holiday in the district today on account of Onam.