Onam 2024: PM Modi Extends Heartfelt Wishes for Kerala’s Harvest Festival (See Tweet)

On The auspicious day of Onam PM Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Kerala. Onam is a significant annual harvest festival celebrated primarily in Kerala, India. It typically falls in the month of Chingam in the Malayalam calendar, which corresponds to August-September in the Gregorian calendar. The festival spans ten days and culminates on Thiruvonam, which is the most important day of the celebration.

Taking to X, Modi wrote "Wishing everyone a joyous Onam. May there be peace, prosperity and wellness all over. This festival celebrates the glorious culture of Kerala and is marked enthusiastically by the Malayali community all over the world."

ഏവർക്കും സന്തോഷകരമായ ഓണം ആശംസിക്കുന്നു. എങ്ങും സമാധാനവും സമൃദ്ധിയും ക്ഷേമവും ഉണ്ടാകട്ടെ. കേരളത്തിന്റെ മഹത്തായ സംസ്ക്കാരം ആഘോഷിക്കുന്ന ഈ ഉത്സവം ലോകമെമ്പാടുമുള്ള മലയാളി സമൂഹം ആവേശത്തോടെ ആഘോഷിക്കുന്നു. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2024

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, said that the Centre was determined for the rapid development of Jharkhand. Modi will be in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur where he will flag off six Vande Bharat trains and inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects worth Rs 21,000 crore.