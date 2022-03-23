One arrested for Lodhi Colony drain deaths

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested one Atique, 22, in the death of two persons in a drain situated opposite India International Centre, Lodhi State, Delhi as the two had entered the drain to steal the underground cables on March 18 but the third associate allegedly closed the lid when they were trapped and screamed for help.

The police further said that the accused Atiq and both the deceased, Khursheed and Sajjad, belong to the Taran village of Araria district in Bihar. About Atique, police said that he had, earlier, been sent to jail under Arms Act.

"Atique, Khursheed and Sajjad were friends and that they had entered the gutter on the fateful day of Holi to steal the wire of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). As they were in the process of stealing the wire, both Khursheed and Sajjad turned unconscious and thus, Atique closed the cover out of fear and did not inform the police. Later, he fled from the spot.

( With inputs from ANI )

