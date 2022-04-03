One arrested for looting Rs 22 lakh from petrol pump staff in Ghaziabad

A combined team of Ghaziabad Crime Branch, Special Operations Group (SOG) Rural and Masuri Police arrested one accused after an encounter for allegedly looting petrol pump staff of Rs 22 lakhs.

According to the information provided by the police, the accused has been identified as Mukesh. He is the main accused in the case. He is a resident of the Loni area of Ghaziabad.

Two accused, including Mukesh, got involved in an encounter on Saturday on a road leading to the Nahal road area of Ghaziabad. The main accused Mukesh was arrested. A pistol, Rs 10 lakh in cash and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession. The other is currently on the run.

After being arrested, the accused revealed to the police that on March 28, he along with the other two accused looted the petrol pump personnel carrying Rs 22 lakhs in cash from Arihant Petrol Pump in Masuri area to HDFC Bank, Govindpuram on gunpoint. According to the accused, information about the cash was given to him by a petrol pump worker named Asif.

As per the police, Asif also has previous criminal involvement and has surrendered in relation to his previous case and he will be questioned in detail as well. The arrested accused Mukesh as well has over three dozens cases of dacoity/robbery/attempt to murder registered against him across Delhi, Ghaziabad and other districts of UP.

( With inputs from ANI )

