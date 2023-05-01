One dead, four injured in stabbing incident at Delhi's Zakir Nagar

New Delhi [India], May 1 : One person died and four others were injured in a stabbing incident in Delhi's Zakir Nagar, said police on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Bilal, Shoaib, Shebi, Tabish, Hamza, Sabir and 7-8 others, said police.

After receiving the information about the incident police team reached the spot, said police.

The initial investigation found that the accused Bilal had a dispute with the victim Adeeb over a girl. Accused Bilal's girlfriend left him and she was talking to the victim Adeeb. The accused threatened the victim to face dire consequences, said police.

According to the police, "On April 28 around 9:00 PM, both accused and the victim called a meeting at Gali No. 6, Zakir Nagar to sort out the issue. Bilal alongwith his friends namely Shoiab, Shebi, Tabish, Hamza, Sabir and 7-8 other boys came there and after a few minutes, Tabish started stabbing Shyan and the other 4 boys with a knife. After which all the accused persons fled from the spot".

Police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Team Rohini were called to the crime spot to inspect and collect the exhibits, said police.

CCTV footage is being investigated of the area and local information is also being developed to obtain clues about the present whereabouts of the accused persons.

An FIR was filed and a case has been registered under sections 302, 307, 147, 148, 149 and 34 of IPC at Jamia Nagar police station.

A police investigation is underway.

Further details awaited.

