One Dead, Several Injured in Blast at Firecracker Warehouse in Kerala's Thrippunithura

A suspected blast occurred at a temporary firecracker storage unit set up in connection with the festival at Puthiyakavu Temple in Thripunithura, Ernakulam district of Kerala, resulting in one person's death and 25 others sustaining injuries. The incident took place at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Vishnu from Ulloor in Thiruvananthapuram, was allegedly part of the team involved in the storage and manufacturing of firecrackers, succumbing to burns from the blast.

As reported by The Hindu, the District Medical Office informed that 18 injured individuals were admitted to various government hospitals, while seven were taken to private hospitals in Thripunithura. One person admitted to the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, remains in critical condition.

The blast also resulted in severe damage to nearly 30 nearby houses. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed by authorities, including the Fire and Rescue Services department. Nearby residents speculate that the blast may have originated from a tempo traveler transporting raw materials for firecracker production. The stored firecrackers were intended for the 'thalapoli' festival scheduled at the temple on Monday.

Several fire tender units from Thripunithura, Thrikkakara, and Gandhinagar fire stations were deployed to address the situation. The impact of the blast was felt within a two-kilometer radius, prompting residents to evacuate their homes after hearing the loud sound.

District Collector N.S. K Umesh, accompanied by Hibi Eden, MP, visited the site and revealed that the temple authorities had not obtained permission from the district administration for firecracker storage. A special team will investigate the lapses, according to the Collector.

Hibi Eden urged the government to provide temporary accommodation for residents whose houses suffered severe damage. The police advised against entering the damaged houses at this time.