One death gives life to three, eyesight to two

Lucknow, June 12 His death has given life to three persons and eyesight to two others.

Pradeeep Vishwakarma, a 39-year-old electrical engineer was critically injured in a road accident near Dubagga on Friday night after a nilgai rammed into his two-wheeler.

He was rushed to a private hospital on Hardoi road, and from there, referred to KGMU where he passed away on Saturday.

His elder brother Hriday Prakash, remembered that Pradeep would often talk about organ donation so he informed the doctors and gave his consent.

He said: "Our family is devastated. But we agreed to fulfil my brother's wish to serve humanity. We believe that he has become immortal."

After the family's consent, KGMU doctors got to work and the organs of the deceased gave life to three persons while his eyes are being transplants to two recipients.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor