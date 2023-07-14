One held for kidnapping, sexually assaulting Goa minor girl

Panaji, July 14 A man from Karnataka has been arrested in connection with kidnapping and sexual assaulting a minor girl in Goa, police said on Friday.

Police said that a woman had lodged a complaint against an unknown person for kidnapping her minor daughter aged 16 from Mapusa in North Goa.

Several teams were set up to investigate the case and were sent to Karnataka's Belagavi and Davanagere to locate the accused person and victim girl.

The accused person was identified as Mohammad Rajaballi, 23, native of Davangere.

“He has arrested for kidnapping and sexually abusing the minor girl,” police said, adding that an offence under Sections 363 of the IPC and 8 of Goa Children Act has been registered.

