One held in Goa for possessing 'Charas'

Panaji, Sep 6 Continuing the raids in coastal area, Goa police on Monday evening arrested one person for possessing 'Charas' at Assagao in North Goa district.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi, Niyaz Khader, 28, was found in possession of 11.09 gm 'Charas' valued at Rs 25,000.

The accused person had come to deliver drugs to prospective customers when he was nabbed, police said.

He has been placed under arrest under sections 22(b)(ii)(A) of NDPS Act.

On Saturday, Anjuna Police had arrested five persons for allegedly possessing drugs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor