One killed in avalanche in J&K's Kupwara, 3 rescued
By IANS | Published: February 17, 2023 07:42 PM2023-02-17T19:42:03+5:302023-02-17T19:55:15+5:30
Srinagar, Feb 17 One person was killed in an avalanche in Machil area of J&K's Kupwara district on Friday while three others were rescued, officials said.
The avalanche hit Chontiwari village of Machil.
"One person identified as 26-year old Ajaz Ahmad was killed by the avalanche while 3 were rescued. The rescued persons are being treated at the hospital," an official said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor