One killed in avalanche in J&K's Kupwara, 3 rescued

Srinagar, Feb 17 One person was killed in an avalanche in Machil area of J&K's Kupwara district on Friday while three others were rescued, officials said.

The avalanche hit Chontiwari village of Machil.

"One person identified as 26-year old Ajaz Ahmad was killed by the avalanche while 3 were rescued. The rescued persons are being treated at the hospital," an official said.

