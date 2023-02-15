One killed, two injured in Delhi road accident

New Delhi, Feb 15 An auto-rickshaw driver was killed while two passengers were injured after they were hit by a speeding car in south Delhi on Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Megh Singh, a resident of Ber Sarai.

The injured individuals Ratan Lal Guru and his wife, residents of Katwaria Sarai, have been admitted to the AIIMS.

The driver of the speeding car, identified as llias Ali Khan, a resident of Gaffar Manzil, Jamia, has been apprehended, a police officer said, adding the vehicle a white Ford Endeavour, has been seized.

During investigation, Illias told police that he was behind the wheels of the SUV.

"The accident took place while he was returning after leaving his owner at the IGI airport," the police said.

According to the police, a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding an accident at Panchsheel Flyover towards Chirag Delhi at Hauz Khas police station following which an emergency response vehicle was rushed to the spot.

