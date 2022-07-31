One more arrested in connection with murder of BJYM worker Karnataka

The Commissioner of Mangaluru police on Sunday informed the media that they have taken a person into custody who is the alleged owner of the car which was used in the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru.

While talking to the media, Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, "The police have taken a person into custody who is an alleged owner of the car that was used in the offence, the person has given some leads of an individual who borrowed the vehicle from him. Once his role is established we will produce him in the court".

Further, he also informed that five people have also been arrested for posting derogatory posts on social media.

Earlier, the Karnataka Police on July 28, said that they have arrested two people in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru.

The accused persons will be produced before a local court, the officials added. The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dakshin Kannada while speaking tosaid that till now, a total of 15 people were questioned, out of which 2 people were arrested. He further added that they are also probing the possibility of a Kerala registration vehicle being used in the incident.

Praveen Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada late evening on July 19.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra while making a statement on the incident said that the involvement of the extremist Popular Front of India (PFI), and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is suspected.

( With inputs from ANI )

