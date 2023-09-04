One nabbed for Raipur trainee air-hostess’ murder in Mumbai flat

Mumbai, Sep 4 In a swift operation, the Mumbai Police have nabbed a suspect allegedly involved in the killing of a trainee air-hostess from Chhattisgarh, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home in Marol area, here on Monday, police said.

She was later identified as Rupal Ogrey, 24, hailing from Raipur and undergoing training as an air-hostess with a leading private airline.

A police official said that after getting a tip-off, a Powai Police team rushed to the spot, NG Complex at Ashok Nagar in Marol, Andheri east around 9.45 p.m. on Sunday night.

The victim’s body was recovered in the flat with nobody else present as her sister and her boyfriend had gone out of station, said an official of Powai Police Station.

The body was sent for an autopsy to Rajawadi Hospital and the police registered a murder case and formed eight teams to probe the case.

Within hours, using tech-intel and traditional methods, the investigators managed to track down one suspect, whose identity is not yet disclosed, but is said to be linked to the murder and placed him under arrest.

As per initial information, Rupal had come to Mumbai six months ago for her in-flight crew training course with a private airline.

Her sister and her boyfriend, plus other family members in Raipur have been informed of the tragedy and they are now en route to Mumbai, even as further probe is underway, said an official.

--IANS

