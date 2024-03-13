'One Nation, One Election' See High GDP Growth, Reduce Costs: Kovind Panel Report

A report submitted to the High-Level Committee on One Nation, One Election, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, suggests potential advantages to holding simultaneous elections in India.

The report examines the impact of past elections, focusing on periods where a significant number of state elections occurred alongside national elections, reported Indian Express. This approach provides insights since data on individual state elections before the 1960s is limited.

The report suggests a correlation between simultaneous elections and increased GDP growth. It claims a 1.5 percentage point higher increase in GDP from pre-election to post-election periods during years with a high concentration of elections. Conversely, non-simultaneous election years witnessed a decline in growth rates.

Public spending, particularly capital expenditure, is reported to be higher after simultaneous elections. This could be due to decreased pre-election spending sprees often seen in non-simultaneous cycles. Gross Fixed Capital Formation (investment) is also higher during periods with a high number of simultaneous elections, indicating less disruption in economic activity due to fewer polls and shorter periods under the Model Code of Conduct.

According to the Indian Express, the report suggests a positive impact on education, with higher primary school enrollment rates during periods with a concentration of elections. Crime rates are also reported to be lower during periods with a high number of simultaneous elections, possibly due to less disruption in police deployment.