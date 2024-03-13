Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Asks Governor To Hold Assembly Session for Floor Test Today, Cites Support of 48 MLAs

Nayab Singh Saini, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Haryana, has informed that a letter of support signed by 48 MLAs has been submitted to the governor. The request made in the letter urges the governor to call for an assembly session today. This move is aimed at allowing the BJP government to demonstrate its majority in the House.

Saini assumed the role of chief minister on Tuesday following the unexpected resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar from the position, along with his cabinet ministers.

We have urged the governor to convene the assembly session tomorrow when we will prove our majority on the floor of the House, Saini told reporters here after assuming charge and holding a meeting of his cabinet. When asked how many MLAs are in support of the government, Saini, who is also Haryana BJP chief, said, We gave a letter of support of 48 MLAs to the governor.

In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP holds 41 seats and has secured the backing of six out of seven independent members, as well as the solitary MLA from the Haryana Lokhit Party, Gopal Kanda. The JJP, on the other hand, holds 10 seats in the House. Meanwhile, the primary opposition party, Congress, holds 30 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal has just one.

The alliance between the BJP and JJP has virtually disintegrated due to disagreements over seat allocation for the Lok Sabha elections. During the past nine-and-a-half years, he (Khattar) gave new direction to Haryana, presented example of good governance. 'Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek' was not a mere slogan, but equitable development was carried out. We have worked without discrimination in the spirit of Antyodaya, Saini said.

