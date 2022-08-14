One police personnel killed in grenade attack by terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

A police personnel was killed after terrorists hurled a grenade in the Qaimoh area in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said police on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Tahir Khan, a resident of Poonch.

"A grenade incident was reported yesterday night in Qaimoh Kulgam. In this terror incident, 01 police personnel namely Tahir Khan R/O Mendhar, Poonch got injured. He was shifted to GMC hospital Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed and attained martyrdom," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured when terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in Srinagar's Eidgah locality of Jammu and Kashmir.

"One grenade was lobbed by terrorist(s) towards security forces on Ali Jan road, Eidgah. This caused minor splinter injuries to one CRPF personnel," the Srinagar police tweeted.

The grenade attacks came days after the Indian Army foiled a suicide attack on an Indian Army base here in which both the terrorists were killed while three Army troops lost their lives.

Three Indian Army personnel succumbed to injuries received while neutralising two terrorists carrying out a suicide bomb attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D made the supreme sacrifice for the country during the operation on Thursday morning.

Following the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and vowed to deal with terrorists and their supporters in a befitting manner.

"Strongly condemn despicable terrorist attack in Rajouri; tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the bravehearts martyred in the attack. We shall deal with evil designs of terrorists and their backers in a befitting manner," tweeted Sinha.

The suicide bomb attack on the company operating base of a Rashtriya Rifles unit in Pargal located in the Darhal area of Rajouri looks like an attempt to carry out a Uri-like attack where terrorists had infiltrated the Army camp and killed 19 soldiers.

The attempt to infiltrate the Army camp took place days ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration in the country.

Notably, the attack comes a day after three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Budgam. One of the killed terrorists was involved in the killing of civilians Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat.

"All the three hiding LeT terrorists neutralised. Bodies being retrieved from the site, identification is yet to be ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition were recovered. A big success for us" said a tweet by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir.

( With inputs from ANI )

