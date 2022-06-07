One terrorist killed in J-K's Shopian, encounter continues
By ANI | Published: June 7, 2022 06:23 PM 2022-06-07T18:23:05+5:30 2022-06-07T18:30:02+5:30
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday neutralized one terrorist in an encounter in the orchards of Badimarg/ Aloora area of J-K's Shopian.
"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The J-K Police had informed about the start of operation at 3.40 PM via a tweet from the said Twitter handle.
"#Encounter has started in the orchards of Badimarg/ Aloora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," they had tweeted.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
