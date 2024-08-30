One-Third of Doctors Feel Unsafe During Night Shifts; 45% Lack Duty Rooms, IMA Study Finds

An Indian Medical Association (IMA) study has revealed that one-third of doctors, predominantly women, felt "unsafe" or "very unsafe" during night shifts. The survey, conducted online to assess safety concerns following the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, found that 45 percent of respondents lacked access to a duty room during night shifts. Some doctors even reported feeling compelled to carry weapons for self-defense.

With 3,885 responses, the study is the largest of its kind conducted in India, according to the IMA. The survey results, compiled by Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Chairman of the Research Cell at the Kerala State IMA, and his team, are set to be published in the October 2024 issue of IMA's Kerala Medical Journal. The respondents, representing over 22 states, were predominantly young, with 85 percent under the age of 35. Of these, 61 percent were interns or postgraduate trainees. Women made up 63 percent of the respondents, reflecting the gender distribution seen in some MBBS programs.

According to a report of PTI, "Several doctors reported feeling unsafe (24.1 per cent) or very unsafe (11.4 per cent), totalling one-third of the respondents. The proportion of those feeling unsafe was higher among women", the survey findings showed.

Doctors aged 20-30 years, primarily interns and postgraduates, reported the lowest sense of safety. The survey found that 45 percent of respondents lacked access to a duty room during night shifts. Those with a duty room generally felt safer. However, many duty rooms were inadequate, suffering from overcrowding, lack of privacy, and missing locks. Additionally, one-third of available duty rooms did not have an attached bathroom, forcing doctors to seek alternative rest areas.

"In more than half the instances (53 per cent), duty room was located far from the ward/casualty area," the findings stated. "Nearly one-thirds of the available duty rooms did not have an attached bathroom, which means that the doctors needed to step outside during late hours to access these facilities", it said.

"The online survey was sent to doctors, both government and private, across India through a Google form. There were 3,885 responses within 24 hours," said Dr Jayadevan. The study highlights that doctors nationwide, especially women, report feeling unsafe during night shifts. It underscores a significant need for improved security personnel and equipment in healthcare settings.

The Supreme Court of India took suo motu cognisance, assuring that "doctors and medical professionals shall stand assured that their concerns are receiving the highest attention from the highest court, with input from a diverse range of experts".