Money Rules Change From October 1: LPG, UPI, Rail Tickets, and More to Impact Daily Life

The new month brings with it several big changes. From October 1, some important rules will come into effect across the country, directly impacting people’s pockets and daily lives. Ignoring these changes could cause difficulties in the future. These changes range from LPG cylinder prices and railway ticket booking rules to pension scheme charges, UPI transactions, postal services, and even immigration procedures for foreign nationals. The new regulations are expected to directly impact citizens’ daily lives and expenses, making it important for people to stay updated to avoid inconvenience. Let’s deep dive into the changes:

LPG Cylinder Price Hike

LPG gas cylinder prices are revised every month. While domestic gas prices have remained stable for quite some time, commercial cylinders have now become costlier after nearly six months. On Wednesday, October 1, oil marketing companies increased the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder by ₹15, reported Maharashtra Times.

New Rules for Railway Ticket Booking

Significant changes have also been made in the railway ticket booking process. Starting October 1, only passengers who have already completed Aadhaar verification will be able to book tickets online through the IRCTC app or website in the first 15 minutes after the reservation counter opens. Previously applicable only to Tatkal tickets, this rule has now been extended to regular bookings as well, in an attempt to curb touts.

Changes in Pension Scheme Charges

The PFRDA has revised charges for schemes like NPS, Atal Pension Yojana, and NPS Lite. Government employees will now have to pay ₹18 as an e-PRAN kit charge while opening a new PRAN. The fee structure for NPS Lite customers has also been simplified.

UPI Collection Requests Discontinued

From today, you will no longer be able to directly request money from someone through UPI apps. NPCI has taken this step to strengthen digital payment security and prevent financial fraud, though companies may provide separate details on this.

Speed Post Service Becomes Costlier

India Post has revised its speed post tariffs. While charges have been reduced in some regions, in most places the rates have gone up. Additionally, new features such as OTP-based delivery, real-time tracking, and online booking have been introduced from today.

Higher UPI Transfer Limit

From today, UPI users can transfer up to ₹5 lakh in a single transaction, compared to the earlier limit of ₹1 lakh. This will benefit businesses and people making high-value purchases.

Simplified Entry for Foreign Nationals into India

Beginning October 1, the immigration process for foreign nationals entering India has been made easier. Passengers will no longer need to stand in long queues at immigration counters; instead, they can fill out a digital arrival card online without uploading documents. Indian citizens and OCI cardholders are exempt from this process.

New Online Gaming Rules

To curb malpractice in the online gaming industry, the government has implemented the Online Gaming Bill 2025. The aim is to prevent addiction and financial losses from real-money gaming while promoting e-sports. Violators could face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to ₹1 crore, while promoters could face up to two years in jail and a fine of ₹50 lakh.

RBI’s Cheque Clearing System

The RBI had earlier announced that the current batch-clearing system for cheque settlements will be replaced by a continuous clearing system. Under this, settlement will occur immediately after a cheque is processed. Phase one of this rule will be implemented from October 4, 2025, to January 2, 2026, while phase two will take effect from January 3, 2026.

Deadline for Switching from UPS to NPS

Central government employees registered under NPS will no longer be able to switch to UPS after October 1, as the last date for choosing this option was September 30. Similarly, employees who had already opted for UPS were given time until September 30 to switch back to NPS (this option could only be used up to one year before retirement or three months before voluntary retirement).