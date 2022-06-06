ONGC engineer killed in accident at drilling site in Assam

Guwahati, June 6 An engineer of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was killed in an accident at a drilling site in Assam's Jorhat district on Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place during a drilling operation in the Kalapani area under the Titabor constituency.

The deceased engineer, identified as Saurabh Jyoti Pathak, was a resident of the Jorhat's Pokamura area. He sustained a head injury and was rushed to the Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH), however, doctors at the hospital declared Pathak dead on arrival.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son.

