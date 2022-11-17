Ongoing inspections of private buses will continue: Kerala DCP

Amidst the ongoing protests march of the Private Bus operators and employees in the Kochi district of Kerala, the Deputy Commissioner (DCP) of Kerala Police clearly stated that the ongoing inspections in the private buses will continue.

Speaking about the Kerala police's actions against private buses, the DCP of Kerala, S Sasidharan stated, "The ongoing inspections in the private buses will continue".

Notably, the Private bus operators and employees in the Ernakulam District conducted a strike on Wednesday, the 16th of October, against the alleged police atrocity in the name of inspections.

The Private bus operators and employees called for a march to the Commissioner's office yesterday but the strike was later called off for one day.

The DCP Kerala, speaking on the matter said that the inspections of the buses are being conducted to ensure less or no accidents. He further clarified that the inspections are not being conducted to harm anyone. The DCP further assured that the police action would continue unabatedly in a rigorous manner.

The Police, justifying their action stated that on several days of the inspection, people were caught under the influence of alcohol. In addition, many have been caught indulging in rash driving. The police justifying the move said that the ongoing inspections will continue as "High Court itself has given clear instructions".

Meanwhile, the Private bus operators and employees conducted a march alleging that the police and Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) officials are harassing them without any cause. The Private bus operators and employees called for a strike of private buses today in Ernakulam district today.

The protesting bus operators and employees alleged that multiple cases are being registered against a bus on the same day. The protesting bus operators informed that they are planning to go on an indefinite strike from November 30, if the situation does not improve after the initial strike.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor