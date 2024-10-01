Online Fraud: Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 53 Lakh; Key Steps to Protect Yourself from Scams

"Beware of fraudulent job offers! A growing number of people are being targeted by cyber criminals with promises of part-time work from home, no joining fees, and earnings between Rs 5,000 to 150,000 a day. In Pune alone, thousands of young people have lost crores of rupees, and recently, a Mumbai woman was cheated of Rs 53 lakh. The lure of these scams is dangerously convincing, making it easy for anyone to fall victim. It’s crucial to stay vigilant and understand the risks to protect yourself from such fraud."

If you have received such messages on WhatsApp, Telegram, or regular Messenger, you could be at risk of falling victim to 'task fraud'. This scam, which targets young people through online messaging platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp, has been on the rise since 2023. Recently, a housewife and a businesswoman in Mumbai were duped of Rs 28.51 lakh and Rs 24.36 lakh, respectively, highlighting the growing threat of these fraudulent schemes.

Modus Operandi of Task Fraud

The scam begins by offering the victim an enticing part-time work-from-home job with no need for upfront investment. The job involves completing simple tasks online, such as watching videos, liking, or sharing content. Initially, victims are rewarded with small payments of Rs 150 to Rs 200, which are transferred directly to their bank accounts.

The Big Promise

Once the victim is lured in, they are offered the chance to participate in a larger plan with the promise of earning lakhs of rupees. Gradually, they are asked to perform prepaid tasks that promise significantly higher returns.

How to Protect Yourself from Task Fraud