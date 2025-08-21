Online Gaming Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, amid protests from opposition members. The bill was cleared through a voice vote. Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced its approval and adjourned the House for ten minutes.

The legislation, introduced by Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeks to ban all forms of online money games while promoting eSports and online social gaming. Amendments proposed by opposition members were rejected in the Upper House.

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha yesterday. The Online Gaming Bill also prohibits advertisements for online money games and bars banks and financial institutions from facilitating or transferring funds for such activities. Online money games, played by depositing money with the expectation of winning monetary or other rewards, will be covered under the ban.