Only 4% voting recorded in first hour of polling of Himachal election

Only 4% voting recorded in first hour of polling, say EC sources. As voters queue up outside the polling booths to elect the next government in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is facing a tough fight as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also entered the fray. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh are among the prominent leaders who have cast teir votes so far.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 55,92,828 electors of which 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 were third-gender, will decide the faith of 412 candidates. This time, the representation of woman candidates is 24. The results of the 68-seat Assembly polls will be declared on December 8.