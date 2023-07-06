"Only 7 people from Ladakh in Navy, we want at least 700 more" : Navy Chief R Hari Kumar

By Ajit K Dubey

Leh (Ladakh) [India], July 6 : As part of the outreach program of the Indian Navy in Ladakh, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Thursday said the Navy presently has only seven people from Ladakh in its ranks at present but wants that it should at least 700 of them.

The Indian Navy has started an outreach program in the Union Territory Ladakh to get more recruits from this area in the Indian Navy for which the Navy chief reached here after a 14-hour road drive.

The Navy at present has only 7 members from Ladakh including 6 sailors & 1 officer. I would want that this number should at least be 700," the Navy chief told ANI.

He said that in line with Prime Minister's vision, the Navy wants that in the near future, it should have one soldier from every block of the country and after that from every village of the country.

The Admiral informed that he came to Ladakh for spreading the message of the outreach from the Navy. The main reason is that the force realized that there is hardly anybody from that region in the Navy.

"I have come here also for spreading the message of the outreach from the Navy. The main reason is that we realized that there is hardly anybody from this region in the Navy. We have a total number of seven people, one officer, and six sailors. That is all out of a force of 70,000 personnel which I feel is very less," Admiral Harikumar said.

So, the Indian Navy came up with a team that has been deployed in Leh-Ladakh for almost 30 days.

"They are doing various programs, visiting schools, and colleges. They already covered nine schools and two colleges to bring awareness about the Navy. I would say the need is for more and more of the youth to join the armed forces. Army, Air Force, Navy, it doesn't matter," he added.

"Being a naval chief, I wanted to make sure that an adequate number of people and representations there from this region. So miracles from seven should become 700 at least for the next few years," Naval Chief emphasizes.

The outreach program is being conducted by visiting the schools, talking to the children, and motivating them. Officers are conducting bike rallies and car rallies. The Indian Navy is also organizing a lot of other contact programs like football matches and interaction with the schools, Admiral Hari Kumar informed ANI.

Chief Admiral further informed, "I'm speaking to the NCC, Cadates, and so on."

He further said that we have to look at all three forces as a joint asset of the nation. All the assets should be used jointly so that there's a maximum operational benefit for the country.

Admiral R Hari Kumar paid tribute to martyrs of the Indian Army and IAF soldiers who lost their lives in Ladakh.

"It's a very solemn occasion to come and pay homage to this sacred ornament. We as a nation always must remember the fallen heroes. Those who gave up their lives, those who gave up their today for our tomorrow. And I can't think of a better occasion to pay homage to them," he added.

