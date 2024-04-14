Only BJP’s government can make India more powerful: PM Modi

Bhopal, April 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world is living in 'fear' and 'uncertainty' of new challenges and in such a situation India needs to emerge stronger.

Addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad, he asserted that making India a powerful country is the need of the hour and it can happen with a strong government which has an absolute majority.

"Only BJP's government can make India more powerful. We can't expect it from those who could not even make their own party strong. People do not take them seriously as they do not have any vision for the country," PM Modi said while hitting out at Congress.

PM Modi, who reached Madhya Pradesh after releasing the BJP manifesto said, “The election manifesto is a commitment. Congress doesn't take it seriously. People are laughing at them because of their hollow promises.”

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks that the Congress will remove poverty if voted to power, PM Modi said that the Congress is only mocking itself by making such statements.

“Congress is mocking itself by giving such statements. Can poverty be eliminated overnight?” PM Modi asked.

He said the leaders of the “INDI alliance” are confused over deciding their election manifesto.

“BJP's Sankalp Patra is Modi's guarantee which will be fulfilled in the next few years. Modi is born to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the country,” PM Modi added.

