"Only President should inaugurate new Parliament building," says DMK's TKS Elangovan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 : Amid uproar between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Opposition over the inauguration of the newly constructed Parliament building on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Thursday said President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the building as she is should inaugurate as she is the Constitutional head of the country.

Speaking with ANI, Elangovan said, "The President should inaugurate the Parliament building. She is the head of the Constitution. Prime Minister is one of the members of the Parliament. He is holding the post of PM. He was appointed by the President as the PM".

The President is the constitutional head of India, Article 74(1) of the Constitution, provides that there shall be a Council of Ministers with the Prime Minister as its head to aid and advise the President, who shall exercise his/her functions in accordance with the advice.

However, the real executive power is vested in the Council of Ministers with the Prime Minister as its head.

"Parliament is not only for the ruling party. It is for every party. Only the President should inaugurate the Parliament," he added.

DMK spokesperson further said Parliament is a law-making body. "They (BJP) want to take political advantage, political mileage out of this event".

Elangovan also raised concern over the new Parliament building and said, "Why do they want to have a new Parliament building in the first place when we have the old Parliament standing?"

A total of 20 opposition parties, including the Congress have announced a boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to inaugurate the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate the new Parliament building to the nation on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Considering the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor