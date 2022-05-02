Only you can own your body: Artist Nikhil Chopra

New Delhi, May 2 For India's best-known performance artist Nikhil Chopra, co-founder of one of the first art spaces in Goa, HH Art Spaces, the high point of the recently concluded India Art Fair in the Capital has been the fact that works of young Goa based-artists, not represented by any gallery that they showed at their booth garnered much interest by viewers and buyers.

"We have brought artists here who are under 30-35 years old. Frankly, we have always been very interested in the voice of the young, and are trying to convert their talent into a sustainable relationship in their own practice," says the artist who was the 2019-2020 Artist in Residence at the prestigious Museum of Modern Art

