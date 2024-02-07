Ooty, Under Construction House Collapses, Claiming Six Lives

A tragic event transpired in Lovedale near Ooty on Wednesday, resulting in the loss of six construction workers when a part of the building they were constructing collapsed. The deceased individuals have been identified as Sakila (30), Sangeeta (35), Bhagya (36), Uma (35), Muthulakshmi, and Radha (38), leaving the community in shock and grief.

According to the Ooty police, two workers sustained severe injuries and have been hospitalized at Ooty General Hospital for treatment. Regrettably, one worker remains trapped under the rubble, intensifying the ongoing rescue efforts as time is of the essence.

Rescue operations are currently in progress at the location, with local authorities and emergency response teams working tirelessly to free the trapped worker and evaluate the extent of the damage. Padmini, the Dean of Ooty General Hospital, has officially confirmed the tragic passing of the six workers, casting a somber cloud over the closely connected community.