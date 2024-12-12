OP Rajbhar slams LoP Rahul Gandhi’s Hathras visit as 'political drama'

Lucknow, Dec 12 Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President, OP Rajbhar, on Thursday criticised Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the family of the Hathras 2020 gangrape victim, labeling it a 'political drama.'

Rajbhar’s remarks came as the Congress MP arrived in Boolgarhi village, Uttar Pradesh (UP), to meet the family of the young woman who was raped by four upper caste men and who died on September 29, 2020, after succumbing to her injuries in a Delhi hospital.

Speaking to IANS, Rajbhar accused the Congress party of opportunism.

"It’s nothing but political drama. When the Congress was in power, entire slums were set ablaze, and violence and curfews were normal. Now that they’re out of power, they are desperate to return. The people have rejected them, just as they did in the past,” he claimed.

Rajbhar, however, emphasised that the LoP had the right to visit the family, but the UP government had insisted that such visits be approved for security reasons.

"The government is ensuring that proper arrangements are made for his safety," he added.

The SBSP leader also reacted on the ongoing tensions between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, noting that the rift between the two parties was ideological.

“Rahul Gandhi wants to follow his own political path, but the SP wants him to work on their terms. This is causing a clash between their ideologies,” Rajbhar remarked.

Rajbhar also responded to recent comments by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who warned of a potential Syria-like coup in India to safeguard democracy and force a regime change.

"India is a democracy. The people have chosen the NDA government for a third term. The BJP’s victory in states like Haryana and Maharashtra speaks volumes. If things were truly as bad as some claim, how does the BJP keep winning? Leaders often make provocative statements and later claim they were misinterpreted," he added.

Rajbhar further reacted to the Assam government’s new rule requiring individuals to apply for inclusion in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in order to be eligible for an Aadhaar card.

He stated, "It’s the Assam government’s decision. They are free to do what they think is best for their state."

This new regulation, which was approved by the Assam Cabinet on Wednesday, stipulates that those who have not applied for the NRC will have their Aadhaar card applications rejected, as the state seeks to ensure that only legally-recognised citizens are granted the identity document.

