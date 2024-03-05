OP Rajbhar wants to create Purvanchal, become its CM

Ballia (UP), March 5 Hours before the cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar has expressed his desire to create Purvanchal and become its chief minister.

In a video clip that is going viral on the social media, Rajbhar is heard asking the Rajbhar community to give him more strength so that he can force Purvanchal creation and a Rajbhar can become the chief minister.

“When I become the chief minister of Purvanchal state, the Rajbhars will not have to ask for housing and toilets. Give me a little more strength, I will create Purvanchal state and form a government of royals. I am working on it internally,” he said.

Rajbhar is tipped to become a minister in the cabinet expansion that is scheduled to take place later on Tuesday evening.

However, when asked, he said that he had no information of the same.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor