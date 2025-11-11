Op Sindoor an example of tech’s impact on modern warfare: CDS Anil Chauhan

New Delhi, Nov 11 Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday that “Operation Sindoor” is a compelling example of modern warfare, where precision strike capabilities, network-centric operations, digitised intelligence, and multi-domain tactics were effectively deployed within a compressed time frame.

In his special address on ‘Impact of Technology on Modern Warfare’ at the Delhi Defence Dialogue, the CDS underscored the imperative for military leadership to adapt swiftly to evolving realities, noting that technological superiority has become a decisive factor in determining success on the battlefield.

General Anil Chauhan emphasised that warfare remains fundamentally about securing victory, and those who lead in technology will ultimately prevail.

Highlighting the profound impact of emerging technologies, evolving doctrines and shifting geopolitical dynamics, he asserted that modern warfare is being reshaped by rapid innovation, strategic partnerships and organisational transformation within the Armed Forces.

The two-day event, organised by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), on the theme ‘Harnessing New Age Technology for Defence Capability Development’, was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In his welcome address, DG, MP-IDSA Ambassador Sujan Chinoy highlighted the special significance of the occasion, which coincides with the 60th Foundation Day of the Institute.

He reflected on the transformative role of technology in shaping modern defence capabilities, emphasising that the Armed Forces worldwide are transitioning from the industrial to the information and cyber age.

The DG, MP-IDSA, noted that emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Quantum Physics are becoming crucial determinants in warfare and security.

He stressed the importance of striking a balance between foreign technology acquisition and indigenous defence manufacturing, advocating for a self-reliant approach under the Aatmanirbharta policy.

The dialogue brings together policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, and academia to share insights on how new-age technologies can be effectively harnessed for enhancing India’s defence capability.

The ongoing discussions are expected to contribute significantly to the development of data-driven defence systems and future technological advancements in security.

