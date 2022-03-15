Opening a window to Rahul Bajaj's eventful life

New Delhi, March 15 Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj, the original Make in India proponent, made his company's two-wheelers a household name with the catchy "Hamara Bajaj" tagline.

He took over the Bajaj Group in 1965 and in a career spanning over five decades led the turnover of its flagship Bajaj Auto from Rs 7.5 crore to Rs 12,000 crore before assuming the role of Chairman Emeritus in 2019. Honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, he was also a member of the Rajya Sabha and twice President of the CII.

In "Rahul Bajaj: An Extraordinary Life", his first authorised biography to be released by Penguin later this month, notable business historian Gita Piramal chronicles the transformation of India through the life story of one of India's most successful and visionary business legends who passed away on February 12 after a prolonged illness aged 83.

Based on unrestricted interviews, remarkable anecdotes and business learnings, this book is a comprehensive account of the life and times of the business icon. From Rahul Bajaj's mother's incarceration during India's struggle for freedom to his own personal life, his journey in becoming one of the most well regarded business personalities in the world, this book opens a window to Rahul Bajaj's eventful life.

Speaking about the book, Piramal says: "It is an honour to write Rahul Bajaj's biography. He was an extraordinary icon and business leader whose life offers many valuable lessons. I hope that readers of all ages, backgrounds and professions will find him as fascinating an individual as I do."

Bold, charismatic and ethical, Rahul Bajaj built Bajaj Auto, the most valuable two-wheeler company in the world, and Bajaj Finserv, a financial services powerhouse. In the age of start-ups, Piramal deftly paints the portrait of a lasting legacy of the man who symbolizes the coming of age of free India.

It's a book is peppered with incomparable lessons about family, business and public life, and about ultimately leaving an indelible mark on the fabric of society.

Radhika Marwah, the editor of the book and Senior Commissioning Editor and Backlist Publishing Lead at Penguin Random House India says: "Working on Rahul Bajaj's biography has been an immensely enriching and personally rewarding experience for me. Gita Piramal is a veteran Penguin author who has delivered a masterpiece- a story deftly told with searing honesty, painstaking research and verve which brings alive on paper the maverick Rahul Bajaj was."

Milee Ashwarya, Publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage, Penguin Random House India, says: "Rahul Bajaj's biography by Gita Piramal is a befitting tribute to the life and work of the iconic business leader who inspired generations of entrepreneurs. This is a must read and I am proud to publish the book."

Piramal's previous books, "Business Maharajas" and "Business Legends", had also prominently featured Rahul Bajaj.

