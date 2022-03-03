Operation Ganga: 6200 Indians return from Ukraine, 7400 expected to arrive in next two days

Over 6,200 Indians have returned from Ukraine through special civilian flights and more than 7,400 Indians are expected to arrive in the next two days, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) informed on Thursday.

India has mounted a massive rescue operation named 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine.

Ministry of External Affairs, in close coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is making all efforts to bring the Indian students back to India at a fast pace. Indian Airlines are putting their resources in a faster evacuation process, the release said.

Four Union Ministers- Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) V.K. Singh have gone to countries adjoining Ukraine to support and supervise these operations. Indian civilian planes as well as Indian Air Force planes are regularly bringing back stranded Indian students.

As per the release, the evacuation process, which began on February 22 has brought back over 6,200 persons so far, including 2,185 persons coming today through 10 special civilian flights.

Today's flights included five from Bucharest, two from Budapest, one from Kosice, and two from Rzeszow by Civilian airlines.

In addition, three IAF flights are bringing more Indians today between 11:00 pm on March 3 and the early morning of March 4.

Four IAF flights have already brought 798 Indian nationals between midnight of March 2 and the early morning of March 3. The number of civilian flights is being scaled up further, and more than 7,400 persons are expected to be brought through special flights in the next two days.

3,500 persons are expected to be brought back on Friday and over 3900 on March 5.

( With inputs from ANI )

