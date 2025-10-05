Operation Madhu Sudhan: Rajasthan ATS and ANTF Arrest Key MD Drug Trafficker in Jaisalmer

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) have successfully apprehended a major operative of an interstate drug syndicate involved in the production and distribution of the synthetic drug MD. This arrest is part of Operation Madhu Sudhan, aimed at dismantling narcotics networks that have been spreading drugs across Rajasthan and neighboring states. The operation involved meticulous intelligence gathering and coordinated action by ATS and ANTF teams. The suspect, Kamlesh alias Kartik, was identified as a key organizer overseeing the sales, logistics, and management of MD production facilities operating in multiple locations within the state.

VIDEO | The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) have arrested a key member of an interstate drug network involved in the supply of synthetic drug MD under Operation Madhu Sudhan.



IG ATS (Jaipur Range) Vikas Kumar says, "A joint team of ATS… pic.twitter.com/wyPPiB90VY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 5, 2025

According to IG ATS (Jaipur Range) Vikas Kumar, the arrest marks a significant step toward making Rajasthan free from drugs and criminal networks. “A joint team of ATS and ANTF is committed to eradicating drug-related crime. During the fourth phase of our ongoing investigation over the past five days, the main conspirator behind MD trafficking was successfully apprehended this morning in Jaisalmer,” he stated. The suspect had been operating across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan and had previously served time in prison in all three states, making him a highly wanted target.

The gang had been running operations in a highly organized, corporate-like manner, with designated individuals managing finance, factory operations, sales, logistics, and raw material procurement. Kamlesh was responsible for the entire sales network of the synthetic drug, ensuring distribution across Rajasthan and beyond. Intelligence from a rival gang helped the authorities track and raid multiple production units, including factories in Jodhpur and Balmer. Investigators recovered over ₹1 lakh in cash from the suspect, suspected of having been earned through MD sales. Officials say the arrest could prevent the circulation of narcotics worth crores of rupees across the region.

This arrest underscores the ongoing efforts of ATS and ANTF to curb drug trafficking and criminal activities in the state. Officials stress that while significant progress has been made, public cooperation remains crucial in eliminating drug networks. IG Vikas Kumar emphasized that the collaboration of law enforcement and citizens creates a powerful front against organized crime. Authorities continue to investigate and monitor remaining networks, aiming to dismantle them entirely. The operation highlights the commitment of the Rajasthan police to ensuring a drug-free and crime-free state, protecting the health and safety of its residents.