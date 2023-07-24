Oppenheimer controversy: Anurag Thakur warns of action against CBFC over Bhagavad Gita in Sex Scene

Christopher Nolan's latest directorial venture, 'Oppenheimer,' which was released in theatres on July 21, starring Cillian Murphy, has sparked controversy since its release. Several critics and reviewers across the country have expressed disappointment with an intimate scene in the film featuring a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, considered a holy scripture by Hindus. The scene ignited online fury in India, with many viewers expressing anger over what they see as religious insensitivity. In response to the public outrage, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has taken a firm stance on the controversial scene. He demanded full accountability from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for approving the objectionable content. The Minister directed the filmmakers to promptly remove the scene from the film and warned of strict action against all CBFC members involved in approving the screening.

Anurag Thakur's expressed his displeasure over CBFC's alleged failure to protect public interests, and he emphasised that negligence in this regard will not be overlooked. Uday Mahurkar, the Information Commissioner of the Union government and founder of Save Culture, Save India, had also voiced his concern over the scene, stating that it insults the Bhagavad Gita, a revered holy book of the Hindu community. He called on Nolan to delete the offensive scene from the film, pointing that it reeks of religious hatred. Mahurkar said, "It's (the scene) an insult to Bhagavad Gita, which is our holy book. It sends out powerful and meaningful messages to the entire world. How could someone demean it this way? The scene is an assault on our values and civilisation. It's an assault on the Hindu community," reported ANI. Mahurkar on Saturday took to Twitter and highlighted that the scene is a scathing attack on Hinduism." As per social media reports, a scene in the movie shows a woman making a man read Bhagwad Geeta aloud while indulging in sexual intercourse. The film 'Oppenheimer,' set during World War II and depicting the life of Robert J Oppenheimer, known as the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb,' features an impressive cast, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Jack Quaid.